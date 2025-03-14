World Sleep Day: Experts warn against use of over-the-counter sedatives for sleep disorders

NEW DELHI: In this fast-paced world where the constant hustle and worries about the future can lead to sleepless nights, many people turn to over-the-counter (OTC) sedatives to help them sleep.

While sedatives may seem an easy solution, experts, citing serious long-term risks, warn against the use of the medicines without proper consultations from health professionals.

Dr. Mir Faisal, a pulmonologist specialising in sleep medicine, expressed his concern over the widespread misuse of OTC sedatives.

“Many people use these medications without consulting a healthcare professional. While they may provide temporary relief, sedatives come with a host of adverse effects,” said Dr Faisal in an interview to PTI Videos on World Sleep Day.

He stressed that these drugs can harm various systems in the body, from the brain to the heart and kidneys.

World Sleep Day is observed every year on the Friday before the Spring Equinox. It serves as a reminder of the importance of healthy sleep.

Established by the World Sleep Society in 2008, the day aims to raise awareness about sleep health, educate the public about sleep disorders, and encourage better sleep habits. The theme for this World Sleep Day this year is “Make Sleep Health a Priority”.

The side effects of OTCs, Faisal warned, often begin as mild but can become severe over time. “When we go on taking them, then there's another issue. When we take it for a long time, they don't then affect it much [sic]. So a person goes on taking higher and higher doses. And with higher doses, we have more side effects. And these side effects then become irreversible if the patient is taking it for a long time.,” he added.

The expert says that poor sleep is not just a small inconvenience but can lead to serious health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and mental health challenges. The significance of “World Sleep Day” lies in its message: “Sleep is essential for health.” It encourages people to prioritise sleep, develop healthy bedtime routines and seek professional help when dealing with sleep disorders.

Despite the temptation of quick fixes like OTC sedatives, experts stress that the real solution to sleep problems lies in understanding the underlying issues. “Sedatives may, for the time being, solve the problem, but it comes with long-term risks and doesn't address the root causes of sleep disorders,” Dr Faisal highlighted.

“Proper treatment of sleep disorders requires professional evaluation and a tailored approach to managing sleep health.”

In addition to the risks posed by OTC sedatives, there is growing awareness about conditions like sleep apnea, insomnia and parasomnias - sleep disorders that can significantly affect quality of life.

In a rapidly changing world, World Sleep Day serves as a vital reminder to take sleep health seriously and to seek the proper guidance from healthcare professionals.