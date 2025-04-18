World Liver Day: Fix food habits to cut liver disease risk by 50 pc

NEW DELHI: Medical experts on Friday emphasised the critical link between dietary habits and liver health, saying that healthy changes today can cut liver disease risk by 50 per cent.

Ahead of the World Liver Day which falls on April 19, healthcare experts said that food is medicine, as cases of liver diseases among both urban and rural populations rise in the country.

Doctors said that liver disease is no longer confined to alcohol abuse — there is a worrying rise in non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) due to unhealthy eating patterns, obesity, and lack of exercise.

A recent large-scale study published in Frontiers in Nutrition has reinforced the critical role of diet in liver health.

Analysing data from over 121,000 participants in the UK Biobank, researchers found that individuals consuming diets with higher pro-inflammatory potential— measured by the Dietary Inflammatory Index (DII) — had a 16 per cent increased risk of developing chronic liver disease (CLD).

Adherence to anti-inflammatory dietary patterns, such as the Mediterranean diet and those scoring high on the Healthy Eating Index 2020, was associated with a reduced risk of CLD.

"About 50 per cent of liver disease cases can be prevented simply by changing food habits and improving nutrition. Damage done to liver from poor dietary choices, alcohol, processed food, and sedentary lifestyles can be reversed if we take action today,” said Dr Sanjiv Saigal, President, Liver Transplantation Society of India (LTSI).

The liver has a remarkable ability to heal itself, and even years of damage can be reversed with the right lifestyle changes.

A diet rich in fresh fruits, green vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein not only prevents liver disease but also supports liver regeneration.

“As doctors, we witness miracles when patients switch to cleaner diets — liver enzyme levels improve, energy levels bounce back, and long-term health outcomes become significantly better. The first step is reading food labels and reduce your dependency on processed foods,” Saigal added.

By choosing fresh produce, home-cooked meals, hydration, and mindful eating, we can keep liver diseases at bay. Sugar-loaded drinks, junk food, and fast meals are contributing to liver damage.

Another recent study published in Nutrients highlights a concerning link between high fructose intake from processed foods and the development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) in obese children.

The research indicates that excessive consumption of fructose, commonly found in sugary beverages and processed snacks, is associated with increased fat accumulation in the liver and insulin resistance.

These findings underscore the urgent need to reduce added sugars in children's diets to combat the rising incidence of paediatric liver disease.