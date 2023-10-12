World Egg Day 2023: Mouth-watering recipes for protein-rich breakfast

NEW DELHI: Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, making them a perfect choice for a protein-rich breakfast. As World Egg Day is celebrated every year on October 13, let's have a look at some mouthwatering recipes for a protein-packed breakfast.

SCRAMBLED EGGS Beat eggs, season with salt and pepper, and cook in a non-stick pan with butter or oil over low heat, stirring until desired consistency is reached.

EGG OMELETTE Whisk eggs, pour into a hot, greased pan, and add vegetables, cheese, salt, and pepper. Cook until set, then fold in half.





POACHED EGGS Carefully slide one egg into the simmering water at a time. Poach the eggs for about 2-4 minutes, depending on how runny or firm you want the yolk.





EGG AND QUINOA BOWL Top a bowl of quinoa with sauteed veggies, a poached or fried egg, and your choice of toppings.





EGG AND VEGGIE BREAKFAST WRAP Scramble eggs, and add sauteed veggies, beans, and cheese to a wrap. Roll it up and serve with salsa



