World Egg Day 2023: Mouth-watering recipes for protein-rich breakfast

As World Egg Day is celebrated every year on October 13, let's have a look at some mouthwatering recipes for a protein-packed breakfast.

12 Oct 2023
NEW DELHI: Eggs are an excellent source of high-quality protein, making them a perfect choice for a protein-rich breakfast. As World Egg Day is celebrated every year on October 13, let's have a look at some mouthwatering recipes for a protein-packed breakfast.

SCRAMBLED EGGS

Beat eggs, season with salt and pepper, and cook in a non-stick pan with butter or oil over low heat, stirring until desired consistency is reached.

EGG OMELETTE

Whisk eggs, pour into a hot, greased pan, and add vegetables, cheese, salt, and pepper. Cook until set, then fold in half.


POACHED EGGS

Carefully slide one egg into the simmering water at a time. Poach the eggs for about 2-4 minutes, depending on how runny or firm you want the yolk.


EGG AND QUINOA BOWL

Top a bowl of quinoa with sauteed veggies, a poached or fried egg, and your choice of toppings.


EGG AND VEGGIE BREAKFAST WRAP

Scramble eggs, and add sauteed veggies, beans, and cheese to a wrap. Roll it up and serve with salsa


