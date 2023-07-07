World Chocolate Day: Try these easy recipes to satisfy your cravings

It’s World Chocolate Day today! Chocolate, is one dessert that has become a universal language to express love and bring smiles on people’s faces. Every year, on July 7, chocolate lovers celebrate this day in their own style. So, what are we waiting for, let’s take a look at these irresistible easy recipes that will make this celebration more chocolatey for you.

Chocolate Mug Cake



Treat yourself to a chocolate mug cake that you can easily make in your microwave. This delicious delicacy may be prepared in about 5 minutes using only basic ingredients like flour, sugar, cocoa powder, salt, baking soda, and oil.

Chocolate Lave Cake



A dessert that just melts in mouth. It is so satisfying to cut into a lava cake and watch the chocolate pour out.

Homemade chocolates



Try a making a nutritional yet yummy chocolate at home in few easy steps. Delectable tempered chocolate can be made by melting chocolate, butter, and a tiny bit of cream. Create round balls or bars out of the mixture, then put them in the freezer to harden. Garnish your homemade chocolates with your preferred berries, nuts or choco chips.

Chocolate Brownies

One of the most popular desserts, fudgy, chewy, and chocolaty brownies that never let us down. These delights are ideal to satisfy our chocolate cravings, whether it’s a simple chocolate brownies or ones with additional nuts, any toppings. Fudgy brownies by blending butter, cocoa powder, sugar, egg, vanill extract, flour, salt, and baking powder and melted chocolate, then generously adding chocolate pieces.

Chocolate Pudding

Pudding is said to have been originated in France. This sweet or savory recipe has found its foothold in India and other parts of the world as well. he moist chocolate pudding is a heavenly treat to the sweet tooth. To make mouthwatering chocolate pudding you just need unsweetened cocoa powder, sugar, low-fat milk, and low-fat cream to make at home.