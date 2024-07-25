Woman with rare autoimmune disorder successfully treated during pregnancy

NEW DELHI: Bengaluru doctors successfully treated a 32-year-old woman with a rare autoimmune disease amid her pregnancy.

Autoimmune disorders like Factor 13 acquired deficiency can complicate pregnancies, as antibodies generated by the mother may affect foetal development, particularly the heart.

Factor 13 deficiency is exceedingly rare, occurring in approximately 1 in 2-3 million individuals, and requires specialised care.

The patient, Shradha (name changed), faced multiple fertility challenges due to the autoimmune disorders, including ANA (antinuclear antibody), APL (antiphospholipid antibody), and NK cell deficiency.

Despite undergoing multiple treatments like IUI and IVF, she experienced three consecutive miscarriages.

It was during her second miscarriage, that Shradha was diagnosed with the rare condition, which necessitated the use of blood thinners throughout pregnancy.

Shradha's pregnancy journey was fraught with complications, including frequent bleeding episodes. She conceived naturally on her fourth attempt but continued to face challenges, including spontaneous bleeding.

"The rare condition of inhibitors to Factor 13 leads to deficiency. This is not inherited but can develop due to pre-existing autoimmune conditions. Managing pregnancy with Factor 13 deficiency is exceptionally rare, especially when complicated by acquired inhibitors," said Dr. Poornima M Gowda, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Cloudnine Hospital, Benagaluru.

The treatment involved regular blood transfusions to maintain stable Factor 13 levels. Despite the challenges, Shradha delivered a baby girl prematurely at 34 weeks.

The baby, now over six months old, is doing well, said Dr. Poornima.

The chances of the baby developing the same problem are minimal, as the condition is not genetic but will be monitored, she added.