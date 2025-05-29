Why carrying spuds, playing sudoku could be good measures of your overall health

LIMERICK: While ageing is inevitable, ageing well is something we can influence.

It’s not just about the number of candles on your birthday cake – it’s whether you’ve got the puff to blow them out, the balance to carry the cake and the memory to remember why you’re celebrating.

As we age, our bodies change. Muscle mass shrinks, bones weaken, reaction times slow. But that doesn’t mean we’re all destined for a future of walking frames and daytime TV.

Ageing well isn’t about staying wrinkle-free – it’s about staying independent, mobile, mentally sharp and socially connected.

In gerontology, there’s a saying: we want to add life to years, not just years to life. That means focusing on quality – being able to do what you love, move freely, think clearly and enjoy time with others.

There’s no one-size-fits-all definition, but some simple home tests can give you a good idea. No fancy lab required – just a toothbrush, a stopwatch and a sense of humour.

Balance

One fun (and surprisingly useful) way to test your balance is to stand on one leg while brushing your teeth. If you can do this for 30 seconds or more (eyes open), that’s a great sign of lower-body strength, coordination, and postural stability.

A 2022 study found that people who couldn’t balance on one leg for ten seconds had an 84 per cent higher risk of death over a median follow-up of seven years compared than those who could.

As such, balance is like a superpower for healthy ageing — it reduces falls, supports mobility, and can be improved at any age.

Grip

Grip strength is more than just opening jars. It’s a powerful indicator of overall health, predicting heart health, cognitive function and even mortality risk.

Research shows that for every 5kg decrease in grip strength, the risk of death from all causes rose by 16 per cent.

You can test grip strength using a hand-dynamometer (many gyms or clinics have them), or simply take note of everyday tasks – is opening bottles, carrying groceries, or using tools becoming harder?

Floor-to-feet feat

Can you sit on the floor and stand up without using your hands? This test is a true measure of your lower-body strength and flexibility, which are essential for daily activities and reducing the risk of falls. If you can do it, you’re in great shape.

If it’s too tough, try the sit-to-stand test. Using a chair (no arms),see how many sit-to-stand transitions you can do in 30 seconds.

This task is a good measure of lower limb function, balance and muscle strength, it can also predict people at risk of falls and cardiovascular issues.

Mental sharpness

Cognitive function can be measured in all sorts of complex ways, but some basic home tests are surprisingly telling. Try naming as many animals as you can in 30 seconds. Fewer than 12 might indicate concern; more than 18 is a good sign.

Try spelling “world” backwards or recalling a short list of three items after a few minutes. This skill is an important strategy to enhance memory in older adults.

Challenge yourself with puzzles, Sudoku, or learning a new skill. These kinds of “verbal fluency” and memory recall tests are simple ways to spot early changes in brain health – but don’t panic if you blank occasionally. Everyone forgets where they left their keys sometimes.

Lifestyle matters

There’s no magic bullet to ageing well – but, if one existed, it would probably be a combination of exercise, diet, sleep and social connections.

Some of the best-studied strategies include:

Daily movement: walking, resistance training, swimming or tai chi keep your muscles and bones strong and support balance and heart health.

Healthy eating: a Mediterranean-style diet — rich in whole grains, fruit, vegetables, fish, olive oil and nuts – is linked to better brain and heart health.

Sleep: seven to nine hours of quality sleep support memory, immunity and mood.

Connection: some research suggests that loneliness is as harmful as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Stay engaged, join a club, volunteer, or just pick up the phone to a friend.

If you can balance on one leg while brushing your teeth, carry a bag of potatoes up the stairs, and name 20 animals under pressure, then you’re doing very well. If not (yet), that’s OK, these are skills you can build over time. Ageing well means taking a proactive approach to health: making small, consistent choices that lead to better mobility, clearer thinking and richer social connections down the line.

So tonight, give the one-leg toothbrush challenge a go. Your future self might thank you, especially if they still have all their teeth.