It does indeed, for the young and middle-aged. “The picture isn’t the same once we get to older adults,” said Bryan Blissmer, a health researcher at the University of Rhode Island and a co-author of the most recent study reporting that inverse relationship, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.



“Past age 65, a higher BMI is linked to greater longevity,” he said, though with certain caveats about where people carry that weight.



Body mass index, a ratio based on height and weight, is categorized as normal between 18.5 and 24.9. People with a 25 to 29.9 BMI are deemed overweight; at 30 to 39.9, they’re considered obese.



For a man who is 5 feet 8 inches, the average height for American men older than 65, a normal weight is 122 to 164 pounds, while over 164 to 197 pounds is overweight. A 5-foot-3-inch woman older than 65, also the average height, has a normal BMI if she weighs 105 to 141 pounds and is overweight at over 141 to 169.



Early on, researchers documented the counterintuitive longevity benefit mostly for older patients with a variety of illnesses. “Is obesity harmful no matter what?” said Dr. Kamyar Kalantar-Zadeh, a nephrologist and epidemiologist at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.



His studies found that it wasn’t. “When we face hardship, including people with kidney disease who need dialysis to survive, being overweight or obese can help,” he said.



Kalantar-Zadeh’s studies found similarly reduced mortality for heavier seniors with coronary artery disease and heart failure; other researchers have reported survival benefits for overweight or obese older patients with certain cancers, including colon cancer. “The older you are, the survival advantage of being obese increases,” Kalantar-Zadeh said.



Broader studies using nationally representative samples of older Americans have also found a survival advantage. The University of Rhode Island study included about 6,900 people age 65 and older, controlling for variables such as race, education, income and smoking history.



The researchers reported that men who were overweight or in the lower categories of obesity were about half as likely to die, over a 14-year period, as men with a normal BMI. Although the effect was less pronounced among women, overweight women had a 27% lower mortality rate.



Extreme obesity, having a body mass index above 40, does mean a higher mortality risk. But the greatest risk, studies have demonstrated, occurs among older people who are <em>under</em>weight, with a BMI below 18.5.



The reason an above-normal weight is associated with longevity remains a point of debate. Nutritional reserves might help older people survive health setbacks, which occur more commonly at older ages. Or the paradox might reflect survivorship bias, because “individuals with diseases related to obesity may have already passed away,” Blissmer said.



Moreover, BMI alone “is a very incomplete measure” that doesn’t determine other relevant health factors like muscle mass and bone mass, said Dr. Sei Lee, a geriatrician and researcher at the University of California, San Francisco.



Lest older Americans conclude that a pizza a day will keep the doctor away, one element of body size does correlate with higher mortality: where the extra weight is carried. In the University of Rhode Island study, both men and women with higher waist circumferences (above 35 inches for women or 40 inches for men) were more likely to die regardless of their BMI.



“The fat stored in your abdomen is more biologically active” than fat in the hips, chest or buttocks, Blissmer explained. “It has a greater association with insulin resistance, inflammation, elevated cholesterol and Type 2 diabetes.” The influential Lancet Commission, which convenes experts to advise on health practices and policies, has recommended using additional metrics like waist circumference, instead of BMI alone, to diagnose obesity.



Blissmer and his colleagues are now looking beyond longevity to how higher weight relates to health and quality of life; they expect to publish their findings within a year.



Meanwhile, many older Americans carrying a few extra pounds don’t need to fixate on the number on the scale, Lee said. “As you get older, the risks of being heavier go down,” he said.



“As a doctor, one thing that always makes me sit up straight is when an older adult’s weight is changing substantially in either direction,” he added. He advises his patients to eat healthily and exercise “because it improves your quality of life,” he said, even if it doesn’t allow them to fit into their old jeans.



Yet changing people’s attitudes toward body size can prove difficult. “These social pressures are pervasive and incredibly powerful,” Lee acknowledged.