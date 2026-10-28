Where do autoimmune diseases come from?

They are a bit mysterious, autoimmune diseases, but far from rare. They include multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, Type 1 diabetes, lupus, Crohn’s disease, psoriasis and possibly more than 100 others.

Some of them cause misery, some discomfort and inconvenience, and some can be fatal. What these conditions share is that, for reasons still unclear, a person’s immune cells begin attacking the body’s own tissues and organs instead of just defending against invaders like viruses and bacteria.

Autoimmune diseases are believed to affect about 15 million people in the US and between 5% and 10% of the population of industrialised countries, as well as a smaller percentage in developing countries. And the numbers are rising, probably because of environmental factors, including diet and pollutants, which play a role in setting off these illnesses. But genetic factors likely play a role, too, and that’s where research in recent years has revealed an intriguing pattern.

Autoimmune diseases may arise partly from the action of genes and gene combinations that were valuable at earlier stages of human history but are now disadvantageous. More specifically, scientists have found evidence of natural selection for certain gene variants during the Bronze Age, which began about 5,000 years ago and spanned two millennia.

Those same variants may increase the risk of autoimmune disease in people who carry them today. The term for such opposing effects is ‘antagonistic pleiotropy’, and a simple way of explaining it is that sometimes a gene helps, and other times it harms.

Why would some gene variants perform a valuable service for ancient humans but a disservice now? One answer, supported by recent studies that draw on genetic sequencing of ancient human DNA and comparisons of those sequences with modern genomes, involves infectious disease.

During those earlier millennia, humans transitioned from being hunter-gatherers in small, mobile bands to two other ways of living: as farmers and as pastoralists.

Farmers were sedentary. Pastoralists turned wild animals into cattle, sheep and goats, and traveled across wide areas so their livestock could graze. Farming brought people into close contact with plants. Pastoralism brought people into close contact with the viruses, bacteria and other infectious agents that wild (and then domesticated) animals carry.

Many of those pathogens crossed into the pastoralists, creating what are now called zoonotic diseases — animal infections that spill over to humans. Survival against such disease threats involved luck and genes. Natural selection culled out the unlucky, leaving populations of survivors who carried lucky gene variants that offered resistance against the infections.