What's the Secret Behind Smarter Eating?

Healthy eating often starts before the first bite. Instead of piling everything onto your plate, pause, think and know if that meal is going to keep you full and energised. When you balance your meals, ensure adding:

A good source of protein

Whole grains or other complex carbohydrates

Plenty of vegetables

Healthy fats in moderate amounts

You don't have to get it perfect every time. The goal is simply to build meals that keep you satisfied instead of hungry an hour later.