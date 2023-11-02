What should you do if crackers cause an eye injury?

NEW DELHI: The festival of Diwali brings joy to millions across the nation. One of the most celebrated traditions during this festivity is setting off firecrackers. However, we must stay vigilant when it comes to the safety of our eyes while bursting firecrackers as it is crucial to ensure that the festivities remain joyful and accident-free.

Eye injuries are a common occurrence that might take you off guard. As a result, Dr Rishi Raj Borah, Country Director of Orbisit in India, advises IANSlife on what to do if a tragedy arises when lighting crackers:

Prevention is Better Than Cure

Choosing eco-friendly firecrackers, wearing protective eyewear, maintaining a safe distance, and supervising children closely are essential precautions that can significantly reduce the risk of eye accidents.

What to Do in Case of an Accident?

Despite one’s best efforts, accidents can still occur. If you or someone around you sustains an eye injury while setting off firecrackers, follow these immediate steps:

Stay Calm: In the event of an eye accident, it is crucial to remain as calm as possible. Panic can exacerbate the situation, so take a deep breath and keep your composure.

Do Not Rub Your Eye: It is important to resist the urge to touch or rub the affected eye as this will only worsen the situation.

Gently Rinse Your Eye: If there are visible foreign particles or debris in the eye, gently rinse it with clean water. Use a sterile saline solution if available. Avoid using tap water, as it may contain impurities that could further irritate the eye.

Cover the Injured Eye: Protect the injured eye by covering it with a clean, sterile gauze or a soft, cotton cloth. This will help prevent further contamination and minimise movement of the affected eye.

Seek Immediate Medical Attention: Do not delay seeking professional medical help. Even apparently minor injuries can affect vision if left untreated. Contact an eye specialist or visit the nearest hospital emergency department for a thorough examination and proper treatment.

What Not to Do?

Just as important as knowing what to do in case of an eye accident is understanding what not to do. Avoid these common mistakes:

Don't Ignore the Injury: Regardless of the severity, never dismiss an eye injury as minor. Prompt medical attention is essential to prevent potential complications and preserve vision.

Don't Self-Medicate: Avoid using over-the-counter eye drops or applying any ointments without professional guidance. These can sometimes worsen the condition.

Don't Attempt to Remove Embedded Objects: If there is an object embedded in the eye, do not try to remove it yourself. This could cause further damage. Instead, keep the eye stable and seek medical help immediately.

While we enjoy the splendor of firecrackers, it is equally important to prioritise safety, especially when it comes to protecting our eyes. Knowing what to do in case of an eye accident is essential, but it is equally vital to take preventive measures to minimise the risk of such accidents. In the event of an eye injury, remember to stay calm, avoid rubbing the eye, rinse the affected eye gently with clean water, cover the injured eye, and seek immediate medical attention.