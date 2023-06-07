Weird company policy bars non-vegans, job ad goes viral

CHENNAI: In the most bizarre of job requirements, an employers informed that an applicant must be a vegan on site to get shortlisted.

A job seeker expressed the company’s peculiar demands on social media which went viral.

The applicant shared a portion of the email online, writing: "Applied for a job, received this in an email. Can they force this upon me or not hire me based on this?".

The email read, "Thanks for your application. To help us shortlist, please reply to the following question:

"Our workplaces are strictly vegan. You do not have to be vegan away from work, but you do need to bring a vegan lunch and have plant milk to eat on-site or eat lunch off-site. Can you confirm you are fine with this?"

The post got a huge response from social media; the majority of them were slamming the unusual demand from the company. The post got over 50k upvotes and 10K comments.

One of the users said “That is so weird. Some startups really do the best they can not hire, lol”

A vegan commented “The only way I could understand this is if it's a vegan cafe or grocery store and they're worried about allergens or something. And even that is a hell of a stretch. For any other kind of job, this is weird

-from a vegan”

One of the social media users wrote in the comment section that “As long as you can leave for lunch it's all good. I wouldn't work there, but there's nothing illegal about it.”