Ways to treat bad shoe bite at home

NEW DELHI: Shoe bites can be uncomfortable and lead to painful blisters if not addressed properly. If your shoe bite worsens or shows signs of infection, it's best to seek medical advice. Here are some easily available home remedies to soothe shoe bites and keep your feet comfortable.

Cold compress Applying a cold compress or ice wrapped in a cloth to the affected area can help reduce inflammation and pain.





Aloe vera gel Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Apply a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel to the shoe bite area to reduce irritation and promote healing.





Cosy soaking Soaking your feet in warm water with a pinch of salt can soften the skin and alleviate pain. To further soothe the affected area, Epsom salt can be added to the water.





Coconut Oil Coconut oil is both moisturising and anti-inflammatory. To reduce friction and promote healing, gently massage a small amount of coconut oil onto the affected area.





Honey Honey has antibacterial properties and can help with healing. Apply a small amount of honey to the affected area and bandage it.



