Begin typing your search...

Ways to treat bad shoe bite at home

If your shoe bite worsens or shows signs of infection, it's best to seek medical advice.

ByANIANI|15 Aug 2023 2:00 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-08-15 14:01:10.0  )
Ways to treat bad shoe bite at home
X

Representative Image (Image: ANI)

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

NEW DELHI: Shoe bites can be uncomfortable and lead to painful blisters if not addressed properly. If your shoe bite worsens or shows signs of infection, it's best to seek medical advice. Here are some easily available home remedies to soothe shoe bites and keep your feet comfortable.

Cold compress

Applying a cold compress or ice wrapped in a cloth to the affected area can help reduce inflammation and pain.


Aloe vera gel

Aloe vera has anti-inflammatory and soothing properties. Apply a thin layer of pure aloe vera gel to the shoe bite area to reduce irritation and promote healing.


Cosy soaking

Soaking your feet in warm water with a pinch of salt can soften the skin and alleviate pain. To further soothe the affected area, Epsom salt can be added to the water.


Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is both moisturising and anti-inflammatory. To reduce friction and promote healing, gently massage a small amount of coconut oil onto the affected area.


Honey

Honey has antibacterial properties and can help with healing. Apply a small amount of honey to the affected area and bandage it.


Bad ShoesBite at HomeShoe bitespainful blistersbite worsensmedical advicefeet comfortable
ANI

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X