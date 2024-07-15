Walking after meals safe, may help manage BP and diabetes: Expert

NEW DELHI: Walking after meals is safe and may be key to managing diabetes, hypertension, and sleep issues, said an expert.

Taking to social media X, Dr Sudhir Kumar, from Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, said walking, whether in the mornings or evenings, before breakfast or dinner, is a healthy habit.

"Walking after meals is safe, and short walks after meals are associated with multiple health-related benefits," he said.

Dr Sudhir stated that walking may particularly help people with diabetes as it improves glycemic control -- the maintenance of blood glucose levels.

"Walking is associated with a mean reduction in HbA1C of 0.5 per cent in people with type 2 diabetes," the top neurologist said. The HbA1c test is used to evaluate a person's level of glucose control.

It can also help lower the levels of postprandial blood glucose -- the level of sugar in the blood after eating and drinking.

"There is a dose-response noted- faster walking speed results in a greater reduction in postprandial blood glucose levels," the doctor said.

He suggested that "30 minutes of walking, 15 minutes after meals" can help reduce blood glucose peak even in healthy individuals.

Further, walking after meals may also aid in weight reduction.

"Walking is associated with a significant reduction in BMI by 0.91 kg/m2," Dr Sudhir said.

Walking post meals also helps regulate blood pressure levels. It is associated with a significant reduction in systolic and diastolic BP, the doctor said.

"Benefits of walking on BP lowering are seen whether the walking is done in 1 long session (of 30-60 minutes) or split into 3 shorter sessions (of 10 minutes each). 10 minutes of walking can be conveniently incorporated after meals," he added.

Walking after meals also improves digestion and helps reduce bloating as it "stimulates the stomach and intestines, making the food move through the digestive system more rapidly."

A short walk after dinner can also "potentially elevate mood as well as improve sleep quality," said the doctor.

While walking is one of many lifestyle interventions impacting health, "a healthy diet, good quality sleep, and strength training" are also significant for good health.