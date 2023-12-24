Vitamin E, the solution for winter hair resilience

CHENNAI: As the winter season unfolds, encompassing cooler temperatures across India, a prevalent yet often-overlooked concern surfaces-noticeable increased hair fall.

Vitamin E stands tall as a cornerstone in Indian hair care traditions. Therefore, understanding the pivotal role of Vitamin E in addressing this seasonal challenge becomes imperative to preserve and fortify hair vitality.

Understanding Vitamin E’s hair-boosting powers:

Vitamin E reduces cell damage, supporting hair follicles to become instrumental in countering oxidative stress, effectively combating the detrimental impact of free radicals that often lead to hair follicle breakdown.

Foods rich in Vitamin E:

Your Vitamin E requirements can be met from a wide range of food products that include seeds, hazelnuts, peanuts, pine nuts, and almonds.

Enhancing Winter Hair Resilience Through Vitamin E Topical Application:

When applied to hair, Vitamin E will help you have a shinier and stronger mane. You can also try a vegan, clean, and plant-based face wash, serum, and night gel that are free of mineral oil, paraben, cruelty, sulphates, dyes, artificial fragrances, and silicone.