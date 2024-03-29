Virutal reality holds immense potential in healthcare sector

CHENNAI: In the evolving landscape of health- tech, the incorporation of innovative technologies has become im- perative to meet the demands of a rapidly advancing industry. Among these technologies, Virtual Reality (VR) stands out as a powerful tool that is reshaping the way medical professionals are trained, providing limitless opportunities for learning and their skill development.

VR technology holds immense potential in medical training, offering a dynamic and immersive learning environment. Our traditional methods of learning are invaluable, but incorporating them with VR enhances skill training, making it more effective and efficient. It gives hands on experience and exposure to medical practitioners.

Dr. Sharmila Anand, an advisory member of MediSim VR said, “The VR technology has revolutionised medical education by offering unparalleled opportunities for immersive learning. Through lifelike simulations, learners can enhance their skills and build confidence to tackle real-world challenges with ease,” said Sharmila.

Moreover, VR technology facilitates easy memorisation of protocols and pro- cedures through interactive experiences that engage multiple senses. By in- corporating visual, auditory, and tactile feedback, VR simulations enable learn- ers to enhance their understanding of medical concepts effectively, leading to improved retention and recall.

As VR becomes easier to access and cost-effective, its use in the healthcare industry is likely to increase, providing healthcare practitioners, medical professionals, and patients with tools for diagnosis, treatment, and rehabili- tation. It is noted that MediSim VR has collaborated with an educational institution that paves the way for a new era in education.

“Through the Center of Excellence, we’re equipping students with critical skills that boost their career growth in a competitive global landscape. I look forward to the impact this collabora- tion will have on students’ careers and the broader educational community,” Dr. Adith Chinnaswami, co-founder of Medisim VR.