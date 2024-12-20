DT Health: Varicose vein treatment: Non-invasive solutions for enhanced patient care

CHENNAI: Varicose veins, a common condition within the broader category of chronic venous disease (CVD), affect approximately 25-30 per cent of adults worldwide. They occur when the valves in the leg veins fail to function properly, leading to reverse blood flow, or 'venous reflux.' This causes blood to pool in the superficial veins, resulting in visible swelling, discomfort, and symptoms such as leg pain, heaviness, swelling, varicose veins, or skin discolouration.

A venous reflux test may be recommended for patients with these symptoms to diagnose venous valve dysfunction and determine the appropriate treatment. Advances in non-invasive diagnostic tools, such as Doppler ultrasound and photoplethysmography (PPG), have transformed the management of venous disease.

"The Venous Reflux Test, performed using PPG sensors, is crucial for assessing venous valve function. PPG technology transmits infrared light to the skin and measures the signals reflected to the sensor, offering precise, real-time data on venous blood flow. This non-invasive test allows doctors to evaluate chronic venous insufficiency, facilitating accurate diagnosis, treatment monitoring, and pre-and post-operative assessments," explains Dr Balakumar S, Senior Vascular Surgeon at Vein and Foot Clinic, Chennai.

The advent of newer technologies has consistently yielded better results than traditional open surgeries like ligation and stripping. Minimally invasive procedures, such as adhesive therapy and endovenous thermal ablation (ETA) with radiofrequency, not only provide clinical benefits but also allow for quicker recovery, enabling patients to resume daily activities sooner and with less discomfort.

He added that advanced glue therapy, which uses a medical adhesive to close the veins, eliminates the need for tumescent anaesthesia and reduces the requirement for post-procedure compression, enhancing overall patient comfort. These treatments offer permanent solutions for varicose veins, helping patients regain their quality of life with minimal downtime and long-lasting relief.