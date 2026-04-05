Internet a cookbook for the drug trade

In 1971, President Richard Nixon began what became known as the war on drugs. That year, 6,771 Americans died of overdose. In 2024, around 80,000 did, an increase of nearly 70% from just a decade earlier.

What has changed are the drugs. In the 1970s, the main targets — coca, poppies, marijuana — came from farms. Today, most illegal drugs are made in unregulated labs around the globe, from big enterprises in China and India to single-person operations run from apartments.