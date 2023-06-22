Unhygienic food, water spikes diarrhoea, typhoid issues in kids

CHENNAI: The cases of typhoid, diarrhoea and fever are the major concerns for doctors at the Institute of Child Health, as they see a spike in the number of children with symptoms due to consumption of contaminated water and food.

Doctors urge parents to be cautious about the food and water their wards intake, while vaccination is also a necessity.

The hospital has been receiving kids with high fever, headache, diarrhoea, tiredness, and vomiting. Paediatricians say that during the first three years, the child is at risk of infections, as their immunity is low compared to an adult.

“The infection rate is low when a child is at home or in a closed space. When the child is introduced to a new environment like a school, the possibility of getting fever, cold, or other infections is higher,” says a paediatrician at ICH. “But, this helps build their immunity since antibodies will increase. However, it’s mandatory to vaccinate your children, especially after the schools have reopened.”

Admissions to ICH due to food poisoning, diarrhoea and typhoid usually increase in June and July. Doctors say that some of the early signs are ignored by parents. “If your child falls sick frequently and has fever often, tired and lethargic, does not eat properly, disinterested in playing, sleeps a lot, has diarrhoea after eating, or continues to have non-stop coughing, vomiting, or anything else out of the ordinary, take it seriously and get tested for infections,” says Dr Rema Chandramohan, director, ICH.

She added that the child’s drinking water should be clean. Parents force their children to eat but it’s normal if your child does not eat healthy food. “Do not force it. They should have choices of healthy food items that becomes part of their palate. A balanced diet with a lot of nutrients and vitamins, with fruits, vegetables, lentils, and legumes will be ideal,” explains Dr Rema. “Children usually learn from their elders and we should set a good example by avoiding packaged food and eat healthy food items only.”

(With inputs from R Divya Priya)