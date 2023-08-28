Types of dosas you can try for breakfast

NEW DELHI: From butter, plain dosa, and masala dosa to Chettinad masala dosa, each of them has distinct taste and style of making. They are the most popular South Indian dish that has made its place in other parts of the country too. It is a type of fermented crepe or pancake that is prepared with one or more pulses and rice. You can eat it for breakfast, dinner or even as a quick snack. It has many different stuffing possibilities and pairs well with aloo curry, sambar, and chutney. So, with so many options and varieties available this dish is loved by a number of people across the country. Let us look at different types of dosas you can try.





Paper Dosa

This is the simplest type of dosa which is very thin and crunchy and prepared without any filling. Yet it tastes amazing when eaten along with sambhar and coconut chutney. Source: Twitter







Ragi dosa If you are health conscious then ragi dosa can be one of the best options. Finger millet or ragi is a highly nutritious grain and rich in iron and calcium. Finger millet and urad dal (lentil) are the major ingredients in ragi dosa. The dosa batter can be made with or without using rice or rice flour.

Source: Instagram







Rava dosa Semolina, rice flour, and all-purpose flour are used to make the crunchy spicy rava dosa. Unlike some traditional dosa recipes that need the batter to be fermented overnight, rava dosa may be made quickly and easily by combining all the ingredients and letting the batter rest for a few minutes.

Source: Twitter







Podi dosa Delicious and nutritious, Podi Dosa is created with a flavorful blend of spices and aromatic herbs. It is quick and easy to make at home and is spicy and delicious. Prepare to eat this delectable cuisine with your family right away.

Source: Twitter







Masala dosa Using a savoury, deliciously spicy potato and onion filling, the masala dosa recipe creates crepes that are ideally light and crispy. Rice and urad dal are combined to create masala dosa. You can enjoy it in breakfast with sambhar and chutney.

Source: Twitter







Coconut dosa It is a perennial favourite for dinner or brunch. This mouthwatering dosa may be enjoyed at events like potlucks and brunches because it only requires three ingredients: grated coconut, salt, and dosa batter. So, next time if you are planning any such get together, try out this simple and delicious dosa

Source: Instagram





























