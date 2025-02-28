Two-thirds of Indians recognise almonds as high-protein snack: Survey

NEW DELHI: An overwhelming 65 per cent of Indians identify almonds as a high-protein snack, with stronger recognition in tier-ll cities, including Lucknow and Thiruvananthapuram, reveals a new survey.

The report, which includes responses by 4,300 people across 17 cities, suggests a broader acceptance of almonds as a protein-rich snack beyond major metropolitan areas.

"It revealed that 2 in 3 Indians (65 per cent) identify almonds as a high-protein snack, with stronger recognition in Tier II cities such as Coimbatore (34 per cent), Guwahati (34 per cent), and Indore (31 per cent).

"Interestingly, acknowledgment levels in these cities surpassed those in metropolitan areas," read the survey report.

The findings, based on a new YouGov survey in association with Almond Board of California, also uncovered regional and age-based consumption patterns.

For instance, whereas almost 25 per cent of respondents in North India associate almond consumption with muscle recovery, about 33 per cent in West India believe almonds help control hunger.

In the age-based consumption pattern, the findings observed Gen-Z individuals emphasize almonds' benefits for skin health, whereas Millennials and Gen-X prioritise their protein content, with 56 per cent citing protein richness as the primary reason for consumption.

On average, according to the survey, Indians consume 6-8 almonds daily, with 43 per cent eating them first thing in the morning and 24 per cent including them in breakfast.

The trend also suggested almonds growing popularity as a snack, with approximately 55 per cent of Indians considering almonds an ideal snack during the day.

"The recognition is particularly strong in Ludhiana (69 per cent) and Bangalore (63 per cent), followed by Delhi-NCR and Ahmedabad (58 per cent each)," it added.