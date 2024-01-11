Turning New Year’s resolutions into long-lasting healthy habits

CHENNAI: The New Year is a time of fresh starts and resolutions. However, about four in five people don’t keep their New Year's resolutions beyond February, and only a small percentage, just 8%, are able to stick to them the entire year.

When you look at the most common New Year’s resolutions, improving fitness, prioritizing health screenings, maintaining sleep routine, stopping smoking, and limiting drinking are important life goals that, if achieved and maintained over time, help us live longer and healthier lives. And of all these goals, as per a Forbes Health/OnePoll survey, 48% people said that improving fitness was their top priority resolution.

In fact, these are exactly the steps you should take to help prevent chronic diseases – such as heart disease and diabetes. And for those already living with chronic conditions, it’s important to take these steps to cope with symptoms, manage the condition, and improve overall health.

This is especially important in India, where people are increasingly affected by non-communicable diseases.

While changes in lifestyle make it to the new year’s resolutions list of most people, managing medication routine regularly is rarely considered. It may seem surprising, but as many as one in two people don’t take their medicines the way they should.

The reasons for not taking medicines are as complex as we are. For some, it's beliefs and concerns about the medication itself and its potential side effects. For others, it may not be a priority to ask their doctor for help, especially when medical consultations are often so short.

Understanding the barriers standing in your way – as well as your motivations – can give you more clarity and a better chance at success with your goals.

Take the case of diabetes. In our country, 101 million people are reportedly living with diabetes and 136 million are estimated to have pre-diabetes. Yet only 7.7% of people with self-reported diabetes showed good blood glucose (HbA1c) control, blood pressure, and LDL Cholesterol targets. With these diseases on the rise, and sedentary lifestyle patterns and unhealthy eating contributing to this condition, it’s important to find ways to consistently follow healthy habits, essential for long-term health.

Starting small and setting realistic, specific goals is a good first step. In this age of technology, we have so many tools at our fingertips to help us form healthy habits. Whether you’re trying to increase your fitness, cut back on alcohol, or accomplish more each day, there is a whole range of habit tracker apps available that can help you set tailored health goals and customize a plan that fits your lifestyle.

Dr. Ashwini Pawar, Medical Director for Abbott’s Specialty Care business added, “Whether you are taking regular medications to manage a health condition or simply looking to live healthier, forming long-lasting habits can take time. Using technology-based solutions and behavioural science principles, people can find ways to stay on top of their health and develop life-changing habits. We strive to support people on their journey to progress in achieving better health goals. One example of this is our a:care program, which we designed to enable doctors and empower patients so they follow their treatment, as directed.”

Small changes, big impact

Small steps that can help facilitate taking medicines as required can go a long way. Try linking the act of taking your medicines to an existing habit (like brushing your teeth), as long as doing so fits with instructions on how to take the medicine. Be patient with yourself, and don’t forget to reward yourself or celebrate when you’ve taken your medicines regularly for a week or month.

“To form a new habit, you have to rewire your brain a little,” says Dr Jothydev Kesavadev, Chairman & MD, Jothydev’s Diabetes Research Centre, Trivandrum & Kochi, Kerala. “Habits are actions that are triggered by cues – whether that’s a certain time of day or a particular place or an activity. When you perform that action, you should have a good feeling, a positive affirmation that makes it more likely you’ll do it again.”

While the New Year can give us the motivation to make a fresh start and set ambitious resolutions like eliminating all stress and becoming fluent in a new language in a month, remember that the key to long-term success is setting manageable goals that become a routine that in turn can become a healthy, life-changing habit. So, whether it is with the help of an app, the support and encouragement of family and friends, or another method that works for you, setting those first few manageable goals and being patient with yourself can empower you to live your best life.