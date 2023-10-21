TOT procedure restores woman’s ability to laugh without ‘fear'

HYDERABAD: A woman in her seventies has reclaimed her ability to laugh without worry after two decades, thanks to surgery done by doctors at a hospital in Hyderabad.

The woman from Secunderabad faced a condition where laughing, coughing, sneezing, or lifting weights caused urine leakage, making her life quite challenging.

Dr. Sarika Pandya, the head of the Female Urology department at the Asian Institute of Nephrology and Urology (AINU), stepped in to perform a corrective surgical procedure, and it made all the difference.

For 20 long years, this 72-year-old lady had to stifle her laughter and relied on diapers to manage her condition. She believed it was an age-related issue until she met Dr Pandya and the diagnosis revealed Stress Urinary Incontinence (SUI).

After a thorough assessment, the doctors decided on a Stress Incontinence surgery called Transobturator Tape (TOT) Procedure. During this minimally invasive surgical technique, a synthetic mesh tape is inserted through small incisions, supporting the urethra.

This tape acts as a hammock, providing stability to the urethra and preventing involuntary urine leakage, particularly during activities like coughing, sneezing, or lifting.

According to doctors, TOT is favored for its effectiveness, reduced surgical risks, and quicker recovery compared to traditional approaches. It significantly improves the quality of life for countless women dealing with SUI.

The surgery was a success, liberating her from the need for diapers, and she can now laugh freely and socialise without embarrassment. Her daughter, who shared the same condition, also sought treatment after seeing her mother's transformation.

Dr Pandya highlighted the significance of early intervention for urinary leakage issues, a common concern among women, often arising from pregnancy, childbirth, or muscle weakness. Seeking help in the early stages can lead to non-surgical solutions, such as Kegel exercises and medication, averting prolonged suffering. Dr. Pandya emphasized that 20-30 per cent of women worldwide, and even some men, experience urinary leakage, making awareness and early consultation crucial for enhancing their quality of life.