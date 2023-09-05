Teacher's Day 2023: Make your teachers feel special with these gifts

NEW DELHI: Teachers play an important role in every child’s life. They shape their minds, hearts, and personalities, and they motivate them to be their best selves every day. That is why it is important to express heartfelt gratitude to teachers by saying thank you for everything they do.

As Teacher’s Day is being celebrated on September 5, let us express thanks to our teachers through these personalised gift ideas.

Custom Mugs Custom coffee mugs are excellent teacher gifts. Mugs are fantastic teacher souvenirs. Add a photo or their favourite quote to make the perfect gift for her or him. From classic mugs to travel mugs to colour-changing styles and more, you can make the perfect gift for the special teacher in your life.

Tote bags Confused about how to make your teachers realise how special they are for you? A cotton or canvas tote bag for your teachers to store all of their school stuff, from pens and pencils to books and laptop computers can be a good choice.

Key chains It can be a cute gift that can be given to teachers. There are different options available and you can opt for any. There are key chains in different shapes and colours with beautiful messages written over them.

Candles A colourful custom candle is another way to express your love and respect for your teacher. Personalised candles make a one-of-a-kind present for almost any occasion. Light up any space while sending treasured memories and love to people who are far away.