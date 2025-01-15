Targeting brain's memory systems can help tackle overeating, obesity: Study

NEW DELHI: Worried about overeating? Blame the hippocampus -- part of the brain responsible for learning and memory -- as it may be behind your food craving and the resulting weight gain, according to a study on Wednesday.

The study, published in the journal Nature Metabolism, showed that neurons in the hippocampus are encoding memories of sugar and fat. This memory system is shaping feeding behavior and metabolic health.

Guillaume de Lartigue, from Monell Chemical Senses Center - - an independent nonprofit research institute in Pennsylvania, US -- identified, for the first time, the brain’s food-specific memory system and its direct role in overeating and diet-induced obesity.

“In today’s world, we are constantly bombarded with advertisements and environmental triggers designed to remind us of pleasurable food experiences,” said Dr. de Lartigue. “What’s surprising is that we’ve pinpointed a specific population of neurons in the hippocampus that not only forms these food-related memories but also drives our eating behaviour. This connection could have significant implications for body weight and metabolic health,” the expert added.

The study explained that these neurons encode memories of the spatial location of nutrient-rich foods.

These act as a “memory trace,” particularly for sugar and fat. In a mice study, the researchers found that when these neurons were silenced, it impaired the animal's ability to “recall sugar-related memories, reduces sugar consumption, and prevents weight gain”.

This was evident even when the animals were exposed to diets that contributed to excessive weight gain.

“Memory systems in the hippocampus evolved to help animals locate and remember food sources critical for survival,” said first author Mingxin Yang, a University of Pennsylvania doctoral student in the de Lartigue lab. “In modern environments, where food is abundant and cues are everywhere, these memory circuits may drive overeating, contributing to obesity.”

The study’s findings open new possibilities for addressing overeating and obesity. The team called on to develop therapies to target hippocampal memory circuits. This may help disrupt the memory triggers that drive the consumption of unhealthy, calorie-dense foods.

“These neurons are critical for linking sensory cues to food intake,” said Dr. de Lartigue. “Their ability to influence both memory and metabolism makes them promising targets for treating obesity in today’s food-rich world.”