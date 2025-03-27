Surveillance, vigilance necessary to ensure SE Asia remains polio-free: WHO

NEW DELHI: Surveillance and vigilance are necessary to ensure South-East Asia region remains polio-free, said the World Health Organization on the 11th anniversary of being certified polio-free on Thursday.

Poliomyelitis (polio) is a highly infectious viral disease that largely affects children under 5 years of age. The highly transmissible virus invades the nervous system to cause paralysis.

In a historic milestone, 11 years ago on March 27, 2014, the WHO South-East Asia Region was certified as free of all types of wild polioviruses.

Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia stated that eradication of polio in the SE Asia region was a “daunting and uphill task” and “required relentless effort and innovative strategies”.

Lauding the efforts of health workers, Wazed said they “worked tirelessly to ensure that every child received vaccinations to protect against this debilitating disease”.

“We honour their contributions and celebrate the results of their hard work”.

Notably, India also eradicated polio, and the country was declared free of polio by the World Health Organization in 2014.

However, Wazed noted that the “work is not over” as the threat of poliovirus importation exists until polio is eradicated globally. She stressed the need to boost surveillance.

“A key role in sustaining our ‘polio-free’ status is played by surveillance and activities, which are indispensable for the detection and prompt interruption of poliovirus circulation. We must remain vigilant in surveillance and immunisation and ensure adequate capacities and capabilities at the country level are maintained,” the Regional Director said.

She urged all our countries and communities to continue supporting immunisation programme which can help strengthen our health systems. She also warned against misinformation about vaccines that can harm future generations.

“I am mindful that there is much misinformation and disinformation currently circulating about vaccines and immunisation. I urge you all to help combat this by joining us in spreading the indisputable message that vaccines are safe, and immunisation saves lives.

“We have to build on our successes together and ensure that future generations are free from the threat of polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

“On the anniversary of this milestone achievement, we renew our pledge to combat all vaccine-preventable diseases and reaffirm our commitment to surveillance and vigilance to ensure we remain polio-free,” Wazed said.