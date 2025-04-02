Study links long-term antidepressant use to increased risk of sudden cardiac death

VIENNA: A new study presented at the European Society of Cardiology's EHRA 2025 congress reveals a concerning link between the use of antidepressants (AD) and an increased risk of sudden cardiac death (SCD), particularly for those with prolonged use of the medication.

Sudden cardiac death, defined as an unexpected fatality due to a heart-related issue, typically occurs within one hour of the onset of symptoms or within 24 hours in cases that are unwitnessed.

For individuals under 39, the primary causes are often thickening of the heart muscle or electrical problems with the heart, while in older individuals, it is more likely linked to narrowed blood vessels.

Previous studies have shown that individuals with psychiatric disorders face higher risks of both overall mortality and sudden cardiac death. However, the specific impact of antidepressant medications on SCD risk has remained unclear until now.

The latest research, conducted by scientists in Denmark, examined deaths among residents aged 18 to 90 years in 2010, reviewing death certificates and autopsy reports.

The study found that individuals exposed to antidepressant medications had a significantly higher incidence of sudden cardiac death compared to those not using such medications.

The cohort of 643,999 individuals who had been prescribed antidepressants was compared with the general population, which had 4.3 million residents. Among those exposed to antidepressants, 1,981 cases of sudden cardiac death were recorded, compared to 4,021 in the unexposed group.

The risk of SCD was higher across all age groups for those who had been on antidepressants, with notable differences depending on the length of exposure.

When the data was adjusted for age, sex, and comorbidities, individuals who had used antidepressants for 1 to 5 years were found to have a 56 per cent higher risk of sudden cardiac death compared to the general population.

Those who had used the medications for six or more years faced a 2.2 times greater risk. The study further revealed that younger individuals were more significantly affected by longer antidepressant use.

For those aged 30-39 years, the risk of sudden cardiac death was nearly three times higher with 1 to 5 years of antidepressant exposure, and up to five times higher for those using antidepressants for six or more years.

In older individuals, particularly those aged 50-59 years, the risk of sudden cardiac death doubled with 1 to 5 years of antidepressant use, and increased fourfold with six or more years of exposure.

However, the risk appeared to level off in people over 70 years, with a less significant difference between shorter and longer exposure periods. Dr Jasmin Mujkanovic, a co-author of the study from Rigshospitalet Hjertecentret in Copenhagen, explained, "Exposure time to antidepressants was associated with a higher risk of sudden cardiac death, and linked to how long the person had been exposed to antidepressants. Those exposed for 6 years or more were at even more increased risk than those exposed for 1 to 5 years, when compared with people unexposed to antidepressants in the general population."

Dr Mujkanovic also suggested that the increased risk could stem from the potential adverse effects of antidepressants, but added, "The exposure time to antidepressants might also serve as a marker for more severe underlying illness.

Additionally, the increase could be influenced by behavioural or lifestyle factors associated with depression, such as delayed healthcare seeking and poor cardiovascular health."

This new research emphasizes the need for further studies to better understand the potential cardiovascular risks associated with antidepressant medications, particularly for those with prolonged use.

As the study highlights, individuals using these medications for extended periods may face significantly higher risks of sudden cardiac death, underlining the importance of careful monitoring and management of their health.