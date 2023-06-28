Study finds risk factors for early-onset colorectal cancer in males

INDIANAPOLIS: Colorectal cancer incidence and mortality are decreasing in people over 50, but increasing in people under 50.

A new study, led by researcher-clinician Thomas Imperiale, M.D., of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Regenstrief Institute and Indiana University School of Medicine, identifies seven risk factors for early-onset colorectal cancer in males. The risk evaluation model the researchers developed may help 45- to 49-year-olds accept and adhere to new national screening recommendations and may also identify younger men for whom earlier screening should be considered.

"This study is important because it puts whether, and possibly how, to screen people who are younger than age 45 -- below the age for recommended colorectal cancer screening and have some of the risk factors we identify -- on the table for consideration for screening," said Dr. Imperiale.

"We know that colon cancer at younger ages is on the rise, although the absolute risk is still much lower than even in the 45- to 54-year-old age group. Nonetheless, that doesn't mean that we shouldn't be trying to identify younger people at higher risk to screen them with some modality," he said.