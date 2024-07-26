SIMS observes World Plastic Surgery Day

CHENNAI: SIMS Hospital observed World Plastic Surgery Day 2024 over a week with a series of events aimed at raising awareness about the field of plastic surgery and its role in patient care.

The annual observance typically includes free consultations and surgical procedures for patients, continuing medical education programs for primary physicians, and surgical workshops for junior plastic surgeons. Renowned plastic surgeon Professor Dr G Karthikeyan delivered a guest lecture and was bestowed with a lifetime achievement award.

Competitions such as quizzes for nurses and doctors, poster presentations, and short film contests are held for healthcare professionals. The hospital expanded its focus to include skin donation awareness. Founder Dr R Krishnamoorthy and the whole team promoted skin donation awareness during the event. The event culminated with a valedictory function presided over by Vice President Dr Raju Sivasamy.