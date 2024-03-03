Shrimp and Strength Training

NEW DELHI: Our diet is one of the most critical elements of workout and strength training. Nutrition experts emphasize the importance of a high protein intake, especially for fitness enthusiasts. While the conventional belief leans towards non-vegetarian food options like chicken and eggs to fulfill the requirement, seafood is an equally rich source of protein.

Shrimp: A nutrient-packed ingredient

Seafood offers a combination of high nutritional value and fewer calorie content, making it a great choice to incorporate into your diet plans if you are on a weight management or strength training journey. While keeping your calories in check, seafood enables you to meet your daily protein requirements. When we think of seafood, salmon, tuna, and crabs often cross our minds. However, shrimp stands out as it not only offers a delightful culinary experience but also a nutrient-packed meal option.

High nutritive value

People who are on weight management, strength training, and body-building journeys rely on a healthy, balanced, and well-nourished diet to boost their energy levels. Shrimps are low in calories, carbs, and fat but high in protein, which is essential for muscle recovery and growth. The total fat content in 3 ounces of shrimp is less than 2 grams. 100 grams of cooked shrimp provide 99 kilocalories of energy and 24 grams of protein, making it the ideal ingredient for a healthy diet. As a rich source of omega-3 fatty acids, shrimp helps boost cardiac health and brain functioning and even promotes bone health. With its high nutritional quotient, shrimp can be a valuable addition to your diet.

Rich in protein

Gymgoers and people dedicated to their fitness journeys need a high-protein meal to maintain their glucose levels and fulfill their high appetites. Moreover, protein is required for muscle functioning and recovery from exercise. Shrimp is one of the healthiest seafood options as you can consume protein without taking in extra saturated fats. It is rich in essential amino acids, which are required for optimal body functioning.

When compared with other foods, shrimp is a lean source of protein. Providing nearly 24 grams of protein per serving, it is one of the essential dietary ingredients for people actively involved in strength training. The high protein content in shrimp makes it one of the best foods for boosting muscle growth, optimal muscle functioning, repair, and maintenance.

Future landscape: Shrimp consumption in India to increase

India is already one of the largest exporters of shrimp to the US and EU. The increasing demand for protein-rich foods and shrimp’s high nutritive value will lead to an increase in its consumption in the country in the future. The Indian shrimp market is projected to grow at a 9.6% CAGR between 2024 and 2032 and touch the 2.12 million ton mark. The rising health awareness and shift towards sustainable farming practices are the major factors that will drive the market’s growth.

Consumption of shrimp keeps you satiated, reduces appetite, and supports weight management. It also boosts overall energy levels and metabolic rates. Its rich protein content and high nutritional quotient further make it a perfect option for people who are on their fitness journeys.

To savour the taste of shrimp and retain its nutritional value, you should consider recipes that require baking, boiling, grilling, or cooking shrimp with little to no oil. Additionally, you can season it with spices, garlic, and herbs, and even add lemon juice to enhance its nutritional benefits. Additionally, you can also sauté it along with vegetables, add it to your salads, prepare dips with it, skew it, and much more.

(Aditi Thakore, Manager-Communications, Aquaconnect)

