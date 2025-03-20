SE Asia carries highest global burden of oral diseases, mouth cancers: WHO

NEW DELHI: South-East Asia has the highest global burden of oral diseases and mouth cancers, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) on World Oral Health Day on Thursday. World Oral Health Day is marked annually on March 20 to draw attention to oral health -- a key indicator of overall health, well-being, and quality of life. The theme this year is “a happy mouth is a happy mind.”

Oral diseases are among the most common noncommunicable diseases worldwide. It affects an estimated 3.5 billion people. “Among the six WHO regions, South-East Asia reports the highest number -- approximately 900 million cases of oral diseases and conditions -- reflecting the region’s large population,” said Saima Wazed, WHO Regional Director for South-East Asia.

“Our region also has the highest burden of oral cancer among all WHO regions. This is the leading cancer among males in the region, accounting for 11.2 per cent of all cases,” she added. The Regional Director noted that oral diseases "cause physical symptoms, functional limitations, and a detrimental impact on emotional, mental, and social well-being".

A major reason for South-East Asia’s growing poor oral health is the high consumption of smokeless tobacco and areca nut -- proven carcinogens causing oral cancer. “A recent analysis revealed that one in two cases of oral cancer in our region is attributable to smokeless tobacco or areca nut consumption. This essentially indicates the number of cases that could be prevented if smokeless tobacco or areca nut consumption were eliminated from the population, emphasising the potential impact of primary prevention,” Wazed said.

Wazed called the countries of the South-East Asia Region and partners for accelerated action to achieve universal health coverage for oral health by 2030. Meanwhile, the WHO is in the process of formulating a regional roadmap to address the burden of oral cancer. It will guide countries in regionally relevant strategies to address the burden of oral cancer and other health outcomes.