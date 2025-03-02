Scientists identify blood metabolites behind early childhood development

TORONTO: A team of researchers has identified small molecules in the blood that may impact early childhood development.

The McMaster University team shows how dietary exposures, early life experiences, and gut health can influence a child's growth and cognitive milestones.

The team collaborated with Brazilian scientists to conduct an untargeted metabolomic analysis of blood samples taken from more than 5,000 children between the ages of six months and five years as part of the Brazilian National Survey of Child Nutrition study.

They found several metabolites – small molecules that are by-products of human metabolism and microbial fermentation, known as uremic toxins – were inversely associated with developmental outcomes.

Metabolites play important roles in human health especially at early stages of life.

“Our findings reveal the complex connections between diet, gut health and a child’s developmental progress,” explained Philip Britz-McKibbin, a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology.

By identifying specific metabolites related to a child’s overall development, we can gain a deeper understanding of how potentially modifiable risk factors might support optimal growth and cognitive development in children, he mentioned in the study published in the journal eLife.

The researchers focused on metabolites in the bloodstream that were correlated to early stages of cognitive development, using a measure called the Developmental Quotient (DQ).

The World Health Organization uses the measure to determine whether children are meeting age-appropriate milestones in social and cognitive development.

This approach led to the identification of several bioactive metabolites most often associated with chronic kidney disease, suggesting that even a modest increase in their concentrations may contribute to inflammation and developmental delays in early childhood.

“What’s interesting is that many of these metabolites are linked to the gut-brain axis, suggesting that a healthy gut microbiome could play a critical role in a child's cognitive and social development,” said Britz-McKibbin.

The findings could have far-reaching implications, offering new possibilities for early identification and intervention of children at risk of developmental delays.

They could also better inform public health policies and early childhood development programs, emphasising the importance of maternal nutrition, diet quality and breastfeeding practices.