Rise in colorectal cancer among teens a serious issue

CHENNAI: Cancer is often not associated with young people. However, the reality is that it can affect individuals of any age. Colorectal cancer has traditionally been seen as a disease of older adults, but it is now being diagnosed more frequently in younger populations, including teenagers.

This is surprising because colorectal cancer usually develops over many years from precancerous polyps in the colon or rectum. It suggests that things besides age, like a teenager’s environment and lifestyle choices, might be playing a significant role. Normally, colorectal cancer develops slowly over many years. But the rise seen in young people suggests other factors may be at play.

Nowadays, teenagers are more into unhealthy foods than previous generations. This includes things like processed meats, sugary drinks, and packet food, etc. Their diet comprises fewer fruits and vegetables and thus such diets are linked to an increased risk of colorectal cancer. Teenagers are overweight or obese these days, and obesity is a known risk factor for many cancers, including colorectal cancer.

Family history of cancers or colorectal cancers increase the risk. Hence it is advised to do periodic health checks, colonoscopy and genetic screening will help to alert or prevent the colorectal cancers. Genetics can also play a role, especially for teenagers with a family history of the disease. Teens with symptoms like bleeding from the rectum, belly pain, or unusual bowel habits should see a doctor as soon as possible.

The experts advise to maintain healthy diet, limit processed sugary drinks meat and red meat, regular physical exercise, get enough sleep and manage stress. The rise in colorectal cancer among teenagers is a serious issue that needs more study. By making healthy choices and getting checked for any concerning symptoms, teenagers can take charge of their health and reduce the risk of this preventable disease.











