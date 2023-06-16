Research needed to manage MS symptoms

Multiple Sclerosis (MS) is a chronic, progressive disease that affects the nerve tissue of the brain and the spinal cord and thus disrupts functions and causes many symptoms and disability. As per the Multiple Sclerosis Society of India (MSSI), about 1.8 lakh people are diagnosed with MS in India, which is about 8-9 per 1 lakh population.

Due to the immune system wrongly attacking the myelin — a protective sheet around the nerves —, there is impaired conduction of signals causing many physical symptoms such as muscle weakness, stiffness, fatigue, affecting balance and inability to walk, and issues with swallowing, speech, and breathing. With the average age of diagnosis between 20-40 years, the disease is not fatal, and patients lead a long active life with the right support and management.

MS Management

MS is sometimes called the ‘snowflake’ disease, as no two patients are the same in terms of the pattern of symptoms. With the different subtypes of the disease, with the relapsing, remitting, and progressive nature of the disease, and different factors contributing to the progression, the symptoms vary in different patients and at different times for the same individual. Management by the neurologist may include disease-modifying medicines, steroids, interferon beta therapy, plasma exchange, muscle relaxants to name a few, and physiotherapy, as per the Mayo Clinic.

Physiotherapy

Physiotherapy is an essential part of MS management. The Physiotherapy program includes a combination of cardio and strength-training exercises to improve endurance and muscle strength and lower the cost of activity on the muscle. As muscle weakness and fatigue are common symptoms, physiotherapists prescribe an individual exercise programme considering the limitations and abilities of the individual. Exercise helps with mood enhancement and improves the quality of life.

Role of associations and societies

As with many other medical conditions, research is needed to understand and manage the different symptoms and ways to improve the quality of life. As MS can be severely debilitating there is a need for support and awareness for the patients diagnosed with MS and their families regarding the resources available and recent advancements. Also, there is a growing need to create awareness in society at large so that they can understand, and support individuals diagnosed with MS, in an inclusive manner at workplaces, educational institutes, community spaces, and families.