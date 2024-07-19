Recognising symptoms to seek diagnosis for bladder cancer

CHENNAI: Bladder cancer is a common form of cancer that begins in the cells of the bladder, an organ located in the lower abdomen responsible for storing urine. About 25 per cent of bladder cancers are diagnosed at later stages. World Health Organization estimated that in 2022, more than 6,00,000 people were diagnosed with bladder cancer worldwide and more than 2,20,000 people died from the disease, making awareness of its early signs essential for timely intervention.

Bladder cancer starts in the urothelial cells lining the inside of the bladder.

There are three primary types of bladder cancer -- urothelial carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and adenocarcinoma. Urothelial carcinoma is the most common type, accounting for about 90 per cent of all cases.

Risk factors include smoking, exposure to certain industrial chemicals, chronic bladder inflammation, and a family history of bladder cancer. Recognising the nature and risk factors of bladder cancer can help individuals take preventive measures and seek early diagnosis.

(Dr Ragavan N, Senior Consultant, Uro-Oncology, Apollo Cancer Centre)

Early detection of bladder cancer significantly improves treatment outcomes. Blood in urine is the most common symptom of bladder cancer. An increased need to urinate, both at day and night time, may indicate bladder issues. Discomfort or a burning sensation during urination can be a sign of an underlying problem.

A sudden, urgent need to urinate even when the bladder is not full or pain and discomfort in the pelvic area can be indicative of bladder cancer or other urinary tract issues.

A thorough medical history and physical examination help identify risk factors and signs of bladder cancer. These include urine cytology, where a sample of urine is examined for cancer cells and urine culture to rule out infections.

Cystoscopy and tests such as CT scans, MRIs, and ultrasounds provide detailed images of the urinary tract, helping to identify tumors or other issues.