Pvt hospital in Chennai conducts awareness session on World Parkinson's Day

CHENNAI: In commemoration of World Parkinson's Day, MGM Healthcare, conducted a highly informative and impactful awareness session aimed at educating the public about Parkinson's disease.

The event was conducted at MGM Healthcare with participation by neurology experts to shed light on this disorder and how to cope with it.

Parkinson's disease affects millions of people worldwide, with a rising incidence in India.

Raising awareness about the disease, including its symptoms, mode of diagnosis and treatment options is crucial. The awareness session was presented by renowned neurologists from MGM Healthcare, who shared insights into the latest advancements in Parkinson's research, treatment options, and strategies for improving the quality of life for patients.

The awareness session also highlighted the importance of early detection, proper medication adherence, and the role of physical therapy and lifestyle modifications in managing the symptoms of Parkinson's.

The Welcome address for the Parkinson’s awareness day was delivered by Dr. U.Meenakshisundaram, following which a yoga exercise session was conducted, to help people with Parkinson’s to improve their balance and mobility.

Dr.Sreenivas U.M., presented a short insight about the Parkinson’s Disease, including recent research and treatment developments.

This was followed by a session on Nutrition for Parkinson by Ms. Vijayashree.

The last session was on Innovative Exercise Methods for Parkinson’s Management by Dr. Rajendran AJ.