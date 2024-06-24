Protein-packed vegan post-workout meal ideas

NEW DELHI: Whether you're a dedicated vegan athlete or simply exploring plant-based options for your fitness routine, refuelling with protein after a workout is crucial for muscle repair and recovery. Here are five delicious and protein-packed vegan meal ideas to help you replenish and rebuild after hitting the gym or finishing a run:

Quinoa and Black Bean Salad Combine quinoa, black beans, tomatoes, cucumber, and cilantro in a bowl. Drizzle with lime juice and olive oil, season with salt and pepper, and toss gently. Top with avocado slices for extra creaminess and serve.

Chickpea and Spinach Curry Saute onion, garlic, and ginger in olive oil until softened. Add curry powder and cook until fragrant. Stir in diced tomatoes and coconut milk, then add chickpeas. Simmer until heated through, then add fresh spinach and cook until wilted. Season with salt and pepper and serve hot.

Tofu Stir-Fry with Vegetables Stir-fry cubed tofu in sesame oil until golden brown. Add minced garlic and ginger, then toss in mixed vegetables. Cook until vegetables are tender-crisp. Add soy sauce for seasoning. Serve over a bed of brown rice or quinoa for a complete meal.

Lentil and Vegetable Soup Saute chopped carrots, celery, and onion in olive oil until softened. Add vegetable broth, diced tomatoes, cooked lentils, bay leaves, and fresh thyme. Simmer until flavours meld together. Season with salt and pepper, then serve hot with a slice of crusty bread.