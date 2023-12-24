Protect your pets from allergies this season

CHENNAI: As winter arrives and temperatures decrease, pet owners need to be aware of the potential allergies that their furry companion may face. Increased shedding, dry skin, and other winter-related issues can lead to discomfort for both pets and their owners.

To ensure the well-being of your pets during the winter, these are some essential tips for taking care of your pets.

Regular grooming

Whether your dog spends more time indoors during winters with fewer walks, it will still need to be groomed. The formation of uncomfortable tangles in an ungroomed pet can foster the growth of bacteria and germs in their fur, posing potential health risks. However, regular grooming can significantly reduce the number of allergens present in your pet’s fur.

Cleaning pet bedding and belongings

Many pets are sensitive to dust mites, which cause symptoms like red or watery eyes, sneezing, and coughing. Dust mites usually thrive on pet dander, hair, and skin scales and are found in carpets, mattresses, beds, and sofas. They are airborne, and cannot be seen with the naked eye. Washing your pet’s bedding regularly helps eliminate allergens that may have accumulated over time.

Keep them dry, especially the paws and ears

After your furry friend enjoys outdoor playtime, wipe their paws or gently wash them off with warm water. Checking your dog’s paws during the winter also gives you a chance to check for any bits of gravel or stone that may have become lodged between their toes, which, if left unchecked, can quickly cause pain and infection.

Keep them dry, especially the paws and ears

After your furry friend enjoys outdoor playtime, wipe their paws or gently wash them off with warm water. Checking your dog’s paws during the winter also gives you a chance to check for any bits of gravel or stone that may have become lodged between their toes, which, if left unchecked, can quickly cause pain and infection.