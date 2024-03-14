CHENNAI: On World Kidney Day 2024,As we embark on this journey of awareness and education, let us delve into the significance of safeguarding the young kidneys.

Each year, thousands of children around the globe are affected by various kidney ailments, ranging from congenital anomalies to acquired conditions.

First and foremost, we must understand the profound impact that pediatric kidney diseases can have on a child's life. She stated, we firmly believe that spreading awareness of kidney health is important, especially among our young kids as they represent the future.

Prevention plays a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of our children's kidneys. Educating parents about the importance of prenatal care, breastfeeding, and maintaining a healthy lifestyle can significantly reduce the risk of congenital kidney anomalies and other preventable conditions.

Additionally, early detection through routine screenings can help identify potential issues before they escalate into more serious complications.

Dr. Kalaivani Ganesan highlighted the rising prevalence of kidney conditions among young individuals and stressed the significance of regular check-ups and screenings and when to consult a pediatric nephrologist.

Urinary symptoms like increased or decreased frequency of urination, blood in urine, frothy urine and pain during urination

Recurrent fever with urinary symptoms

Failure to gain adequate weight and height

Night time bedwetting (>7years of age)

Abnormal antenatal scans/strong family history of kidney disease

Born as preterm or low birth weight

Abnormal Kidney size by ultrasound

By advocating for equitable healthcare policies and strengthening healthcare infrastructure, we can ensure that every child receives the care they deserve.

In conclusion, as we commemorate World Kidney Day 2024, let us reaffirm our commitment to nurturing and prioritizing the Young kidneys health.

Medical community can work collaboratively with families to promote optimal kidney health and overall well-being in children.