Poor diet amplifies genetic risk of high cholesterol among Indians: Study

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS ONE on October 14, found that individuals with a higher genetic risk had significantly higher total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol levels when they consumed a poor-quality diet.

The differences were not statistically significant among those whose diets were classified as medium or high quality. The research was conducted by scientists from the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF) and Dr Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre in Chennai, in collaboration with the University of Reading, United Kingdom. It examined the interaction between genetic susceptibility and overall dietary quality in influencing cholesterol levels, a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease.

Titled ‘Low diet quality increases the genetic risk of high blood cholesterol levels in Asian Indian adults [CURES–165]’, the study analysed data from 1,020 adults aged 25-80 years who participated in the Chennai Urban Rural Epidemiology Study (CURES). The participants included 452 men and 568 women.

Researchers examined three genetic variants in the TCF7L2 and FTO genes, which have previously been associated with metabolic disorders, and calculated a genetic risk score based on the number of risk alleles carried by each participant. Dietary habits were assessed using the Indian Diet Quality Score (IDQS), which evaluates eight food groups relevant to Indian eating patterns.