Period pain isn't always normal: Could your genes be putting you at risk of endometriosis?

Experts said growing evidence suggests that genetic and epigenetic factors may influence a woman's susceptibility to the condition, highlighting the need for greater awareness and earlier diagnosis.

"Symptoms of period pain are often dismissed as 'normal' because many of us lack awareness of a condition called endometriosis. It is a painful condition where tissue like the womb lining grows outside the uterus. It affects 1 in 10 women and girls, often causing severe period pain, pelvic pain, and infertility," said Dr Priti Arora Dhamija, senior consultant, Obstetrics and Gynecology and Fertility expert at Sitaram Bhartia Institute of Science and Research.

In India, most women wait 7-10 years for a diagnosis because often doctors lack simple tools to identify it early, she pointed out.

This delay leads to worsening pain, missed school or work and decreased quality of life.

Over the past decade, epigenetics has emerged as a central mechanism in the pathogenesis of endometriosis, Dr Dhamija said.