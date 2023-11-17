People in Bihar's Gaya in fear as 'mysterious', painful illness sweeps area

PATNA: More than 300 people in a village in Bihar’s Gaya district have fallen sick in the last few weeks to an unknown disease, an official said.

The incidents of sickness are appearing in Patwa Toli village in the district and doctors are failing to detect the disease responsible.

The villagers claimed that the patients are suffering from fever for two to three days and then, have joint pain which remains for a long time. They are calling it “Langda Fever” as the patients may recover from fever but they do not walk in proper manner due to pains in joints.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Ranjan Kumar Singh has deployed a medical team in Patwa Toli to provide treatment.

“The symptoms of this disease are similar to dengue and chikungunya and hence we have taken the blood samples of the patients and sent them to the laboratory in Patna for CBC test. After the test, the nature of disease would be ascertained," he said.

Patients of all age groups from 5-year-old to 80-year-old are contacting this disease.