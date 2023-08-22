Overuse of social media, screen time top parental concerns: Study

MICHIGAN: According to the University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children's Hospital National Poll on Children's Health, more than half of parents rank mental health issues as the top health concern for their children and teens.

Overall, emotional health and technology use topped this year's top ten list of parent concerns about health-related issues for children in the United States, surpassing childhood obesity, which parents ranked as the top children's health issue a decade ago.

“Parents still view problems directly impacting physical health, including unhealthy eating and obesity, as important children’s health issues. But these have been overtaken by concerns about mental health, social media and screen time,” said Mott Poll co-director and Mott paediatrician Susan Woolford, M.D., M.P.H.

Two-thirds of parents are worried about children’s increased time on devices, including overall screen time and use of social media, taking the No.1 and No.2 spots on the list of children’s health concerns this year, according to the nationally representative poll.

“Children are using digital devices and social media at younger ages, and parents may struggle with how to appropriately monitor use to prevent negative impacts on safety, self-esteem, social connections and habits that may interfere with sleep and other areas of health,” Woolford said.

According to previous reports, screen time became a growing concern for parents during the pandemic. Woolford encourages parents to evaluate their children's technology use on a regular basis and to consider limiting use if they notice signs of unhealthy interactions or behaviours. Certain social media and device settings can also assist in protecting children.

The poll results, based on 2,099 responses collected in February, also show parents' continued concern about their children's mental health. The majority of parents consider depression, suicide, stress, anxiety, and related issues such as bullying to be major issues. In addition, nearly half of parents were concerned about a lack of mental health services.

“The mismatch between the growing number of youth with mental health concerns and the limited access to mental health services has serious implications for children’s well-being,” Woolford said.

Parents also shared a high level of concern about school violence, which may reflect direct experience with school shootings or fights as well as media coverage about such events, Woolford says.