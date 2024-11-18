Overuse and misuse of antibiotics concerning, say experts

CHENNAI: The increasing incidence of antimicrobial resistance due to overuse and misuse of antibiotics is concerning and the impact can be seen in the form of increased risk of severe illness, prolonged disease spread, disability and death," said Dr Ram Gopala Krishnan, Senior Consultant and International Infectious Disease expert, during the Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week at Government Stanley Medical College and Hospital on Monday.

He said that there is a need upon the collaborative efforts to strengthen detection and prevention system, increase the surveillance and research, judicious usage of antimicrobials in treating patients and to promote awareness campaign to both health care workers and to general population. Dr Ram Gopala Krishnan discussed on the mechanisms of drug resistance viz drug degradation, efflux pump, target modification and reduced uptake of antibiotic into bacterial cell.

Dr K Narayanasamy, Vice-Chancellor, Tamil Nadu Dr MGR University was the chief guest of the programme themed ‘Educate, Advocate, Act now’. The main goal of the programme is to create awareness about the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance and to promote rational antibiotic use. Antimicrobial resistance occurs when microorganisms such as bacteria, virus, fungi and parasites evolve to resist antimicrobial treatment making infections harder to treat.

The Vice Chancellor stated that even today most people buy antibiotics over the counter and without the doctor’s prescription for a simple cold or a mild fever leading to drug resistance. Stressing upon avoiding self medication and use of antibiotics for viral infection like cold and flu, he also adviced the medical community to advocate judicious use of antibiotics and highlighted the rising incidence of drug resistant pathogen (superbug) which is a pressing global issue having a negative impact on the entire health system.

"Good hygiene measures like washing hands thoroughly with soap and water, use of hand sanitizers, safe food and water practices like washing fruits and vegetables before eating, drinking clean and safe water, avoiding close contact with sick individuals can go a long way in preventing infection," he added.

Two booklets, one on ‘Prevention of AMR’ and another on ‘Awareness on Antimicrobial resistance’ were released by the Vice-Chancellor Dr Narayanasamy to commemorate Antimicrobial Resistance Awareness Week at the hospital.