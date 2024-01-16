One stop center for TB can assist in streamlining diagnosis and treatment

CHENNAI: The walk-in Tuberculosis centers in the State can be a game changer in the approach towards diagnosis and treatment offered to TB patients. There are 100 such centers in the State and it is planned to be expanded to 424 community health centers, each in one block.

A study by the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has stated that since the facilities for screening, providing monetary assistance and provision of nutritional supplement at primary health care will be available under one roof, it can fasten the medical care required for the TB patients.

The availability of testing facilities and collection of samples at the Nucleic Acid Amplification Test lab fastens the process of diagnosis, which is otherwise delayed if the samples need to be transported because of non-availability of NAAT lab.

The study highlighted that the services offered at the primary health care facilities to be strengthened.

The study highlighted that the walk in centers will ensure that diagnostic tests are available in the facility and the results of the microscopy testing to be provided within 24 hours. The samples from other primary health centres of the block should be transported and processed in the One Stop TB centre.

With immediate results, patients shall be initiated on treatment within 24 hours of receiving their test results. The TB patients shall also be screened for other immunocompromised diseases such as Diabetes and HIV and vice versa.

A senior official from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that the follow up care and documentation work required to provide the financial aid can also be done at the center.

The model can help to achieve the goal of eliminating Tuberculosis in the State by streamlining the treatment for the disease, " the official added.