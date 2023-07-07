Obesity in women and its impact on their health

A rising urban obesity epidemic was observed in several studies done in India over the past two decades. These studies showed that the prevalence of obesity was higher in the elderly, those with higher education, those from urban areas, those from non-poor households, and women.

This high prevalence of obesity in urban areas was largely thought to be secondary to nutritional transition with the shift from traditional diets and lifestyles to Western diets (highly saturated fats, sugar, and refined foods), reduced levels of physical activity, improved transport facilities, better healthcare, and increased stress, particularly in the rapidly growing urban populations.

In addition, reduced physical activity at work due to mechanisation, improved motorised transport, and preferences for viewing television/gadgets for a longer duration have resulted in positive energy balance in people of most urban areas.

The prevalence of obesity in Indian women was 23 per cent compared to 20 per cent in Indian men. The risk of obesity in women is higher beyond the age of 35 years as physical activity, metabolic rate, and energy requirement decrease in women during this period.

Obesity is a strong risk factor for metabolic syndrome, hypertension, diabetes, cardiovascular disease (heart attack, stroke), sleep apnea, and dyslipidemia in both men and women.

In women, it also increases the risk of PCOS (polycystic ovarian syndrome), postmenopausal breast cancer, and endometrial cancer. In terms of reproductive health, obesity negatively affects both fertility and contraception. In addition, obesity is associated with higher rates of pregnancy complications.

It is essential to adhere to a healthy balanced diet but in patients who are obese or overweight, it is of utmost importance to reduce the consumption of saturated fats, trans fats, and carbohydrates.

In patients with obesity, the level of physical activity needs to be increased slowly and steadily and it needs to be maintained consistently to achieve weight reduction.