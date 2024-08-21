Obese children more likely to develop immune-related diseases: Study

NEW DELHI: Immune-mediated skin disorders (IMSDs) like psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and alopecia areata might all be influenced by childhood obesity, according to research on Wednesday.

Keeping a healthy weight may help reduce the likelihood of certain skin diseases occurring, said the research that analysed 2,161,900 Korean children from 2009 to 2020.

The analysis aimed to determine whether obesity or dynamic changes in body weight were associated with the development of IMSDs.

Children with IMSDs and their families experience negative consequences to their quality of life, including emotional, physical, social, and functional wellness.

While several biologics have shown promise in the treatment of paediatric psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, there are still significant obstacles in the management of children with IMSDs due to a paucity of clinical trials and a shortage of treatment choices.

The prevalence of childhood obesity has increased significantly in recent years, making it an unquestionable public health emergency that has been made worse by the pandemic's effects and countrywide lockdowns.

Uncertainty surrounds the exact mechanisms by which obesity contributes to the development of chronic inflammatory skin illnesses, such as psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and skin cancers.

"Previously, many studies have looked at the link between childhood obesity and IMSDs. However, most of these studies only looked at data from one point in time or compared groups with and without the condition (i.e., obesity or overweight), and they had small sample sizes. Very few studies have followed children over a long period to see how their body weight affects the development of these skin conditions,” said Seong Rae Kim, Department of Dermatology, Seoul National University College of Medicine, in Korea.

“This means we still don’t know for sure whether being obese or overweight causes atopic dermatitis and psoriasis or if the opposite is true. Also, no studies have yet looked at the effect of body weight on alopecia areata or how dynamic changes in a child’s weight affect the development of common IMSDs,” Kim added.

The study, published in the Journal of Investigative Dermatology, emphasises the importance of weight maintenance and promoting healthy diet strategies to prevent atopic dermatitis in children with obesity, particularly before school age.