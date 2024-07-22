Nourish your spirit and body with these smart fasting tips

CHENNAI: As the auspicious month of Sawan begins, many devotees embark on fasting rituals to seek blessings and spiritual rejuvenation. Fasting during Sawan not only holds religious significance but also offers various health benefits when done mindfully. Here are some essential tips to ensure a healthy fasting experience this Sawan:

Hydration is Key

Begin your day with a glass of water before starting your fast. Throughout the day, ensure you stay hydrated by drinking water at regular intervals. Coconut water and herbal teas are also excellent choices to replenish electrolytes.

Balanced Meals

Plan your pre-fast and post-fast meals wisely. Include complex carbohydrates like whole grains, proteins from sources like lentils and dairy products, and ample fruits and vegetables to ensure sustained energy levels and balanced nutrition.

Include Healthy Snacks

Keep healthy snacks like nuts, dried fruits, and fresh fruits on hand to curb hunger pangs during fasting hours. These provide essential nutrients and energy without compromising the fast.

Rest and Relaxation

Fasting can sometimes lead to fatigue. Ensure you get adequate rest and avoid strenuous activities. Practice relaxation techniques such as deep breathing or meditation to manage stress effectively.

Break the Fast Safely

Finally, when breaking your fast, do so gradually and gently. Start with a small portion of fruits or dates, followed by a light meal after a brief interval. This helps prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels.