Not only kids, adults too require routine vaccination

CHENNAI: Contrary to the belief that vaccination is mandatory only for children, immunisation is important even in adulthood, especially for those who are above the age of 50 years. Vaccination will boost our immune response as we age and help our body fight various infectious diseases and tackle further complications.

Important vaccinations to be considered: Influenza

(Flu) vaccination: Flu can lead to severe complications and even death, particularly in ageing adults and those with chronic health conditions. Therefore, one dose of flu vaccination is essential every year to reduce the risk of infection and its associated morbidity and mortality, particularly if you are immunocompromised or over the age of 65 years.

Tetanus, Diphtheria, Pertussis (Tdap) vaccination: Tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis are potentially life-threatening diseases caused by bacterial infections. Adults above 65 should receive a booster dose every ten years to boost their immunity against these pathogens.

Measles, Mumps, Rubella (MMR) vaccination: Measles, mumps, and rubella can cause serious complications, such as encephalitis. As we grow up, the immunity to fight these diseases acquired during childhood weakens. Therefore, at least one dose of this vaccine is required for people lacking immunity.

Chickenpox (Varicella) vaccination: Chickenpox is caused by the varicella-zoster virus and can lead to complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis. Chickenpox in adults is severe and thus people should receive two doses of vaccination administered at least 28 days apart.

Shingles (Herpes Zoster) vaccination: Shingles, caused by the reactivation of the varicella-zoster virus, can result in severe pain and complications such as post-herpetic neuralgia. Adults aged 50 years and above should receive two doses 2 to 6 months apart to reduce the risk of this condition.