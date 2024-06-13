New growth, changes in size & colour of moles may be skin cancer: Doctors

NEW DELHI: One should always pay attention to new skin growth, size, colour of moles as it could be skin cancer, said doctors on Thursday, after American pop singer and actor Kevin Jonas shared that he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma.

In a video posted on his Instagram account, Jonas shared that he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma -- a type of skin cancer that most often develops on areas of skin exposed to the sun, such as the face -- from his forehead.

"Yes, that is an actual little skin cancer guy that started to grow and now I have to get surgery to remove it."

"Make sure to get those moles checked people," shared Jonas, brother-in-law of actress Priyanka Chopra, in the video.

The news highlights how crucial it is to keep an eye on moles and new skin growths, especially in younger people.

"Even while it could be easy to simply write off skin changes as nothing serious, there are some symptoms that need to be seen by a doctor right away. These consist of any progressive changes in size, shape, or colour as well as asymmetry, uneven borders, various colours, and a diameter bigger than a pencil. Because skin cancer, especially melanoma, can be aggressive in its early stages but is highly treatable, early diagnosis is critical," Pooja Babbar, Consultant - Medical Oncology, CK Birla Hospital, Gurugram, told IANS.

"Pay attention to any new skin growth, non-healing skin ulcer or swelling or change in any moles like (increase in size, change in colour, bleeding) and consult your doctors," added Vineeta Goel, Senior Director & HOD - Radiation Oncology, Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh

The expert advised to always use sunscreen, hats, gloves, and other protective clothing when stepping out in the sun and maintain a healthy lifestyle to prevent skin cancers.

S C Bharija, Chairperson, Department of Dermatology, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital told IANS that moles, especially on white skin, need to be monitored regularly.

"They should be protected from UVA radiation by avoiding extreme sun exposure. In case of a sudden increase in size, the presence of itching or bleeding and darkening of the lesions should not be ignored and urgent medical opinion should be taken. An early skin biopsy would help to diagnose the problem," the doctor said.

The experts also called for frequent self-inspections and expert skin examinations to help in early detection, as it can boost treatment outcomes.

"Early diagnosis requires lesser treatment and results in higher cure rates -- this is a golden line for every cancer including skin cancers. Skin cancers are easy to pick up at an early stage as they get noticed if one is little aware of them," Vineeta told IANS.