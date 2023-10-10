Navratri special: Popular dishes you can try this festive season

MUMBAI: It's that time of year again when idols of the goddess Durga are adorned with kumkum, bangles, flowers, and beautiful coloured attires. Navratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals, is celebrated twice a year with great zeal across the country. For nine days, devotees worship Goddess Durga in various incarnations.

Goddess Durga is said to have nine different incarnations, and each female deity represents a different power. Some of the most popular foods prepared during the Navratri season are Sabudana khichdi, fruit chaat, kheer, and kuttu ki poori. Embrace the joy of this festival with special delicacies.

SABUDANA KHICHDI Sabudana is high in carbohydrates, which provides you with much-needed energy while fasting. Sabudana, peanuts, and mild spices combine to make a light dish. You could also make sabudana kheer or sabudana vada, which are also delicious Navratri snacks.

KUTTU KA DOSA If you like dosas, skip the typical kuttu puris this Navratri and try something new. A crisp dosa recipe made using kuttu ka atta (buckwheat flour) and a potato filling. Don't forget to serve it with mint and coconut chutney.

Another popular Navratri meal is Singhare ka samosa. These samosas are cooked using singhare ka aata, spicy chironji, sendha namak, water, and chestnut flour. These samosas are commonly served with coriander chutney. So, during the Navratri fast, singhare ka samosa can also be consumed.

MAKHANA KHEER Makhana are the seeds of the Euryale ferox plant. Makhana Kheer is another popular and healthful meal consumed during Navratri. It is a dish made with dry fruits, sugar, milk and puffed lotus seeds. It is a nutritious dish. So, if you fast during Navratri, you can eat Makhana Kheer because it is a healthy food.

KHATTE MEETHE ALOO Potatoes seasoned with lemon and chilies. This is an excellent combination of sweet and sour, and it's ideal for those fasting during Navratri. Everything is made of rock salt and is permissible during the vrat season.





